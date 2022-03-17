By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is hopeful for another Final Four run in his latest NCAA Tournament appearance. The Tigers reached the national semifinals in 2019 where they fell 63-62 to Virginia in a thriller The second-seeded Tigers face Jacksonville State in the opening round of the Midwest Region. Other region games have Miami facing Southern Cal, LSU against Iowa State and Wisconsin against Colgate. The winners advance to second-round play Sunday. Pearl says his team must overcome its shooting problems the past few weeks.

