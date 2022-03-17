GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday they had re-signed Campbell, who arrived in Green Bay last year and produced a breakthrough season. Terms weren’t disclosed. Campbell was the Packers’ first inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke did it in 1966. Campbell had a career-high 145 tackles and gave the Packers the playmaking linebacker they had lacked in recent seasons.

