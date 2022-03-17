MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 14th member of the Wisconsin Assembly has announced plans not to seek reelection. Republican Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, of Appleton, announced Thursday that she plans to run for state Senate. She’s seeking the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Roger Roth, who is leaving to run for lieutenant governor. Roth is one of six state senators who is stepping down to either retire or run for another office. Cabral-Guevara is completing her first term in the Assembly. She joins two other Republicans in the race, Nate Gustafson and Dr. Anthony Phillips. Two Democrats have also filed to run: Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.