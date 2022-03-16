MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but not experiencing any symptoms. Barnes tweeted Wednesday that he is vaccinated and will be quarantining for five days, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnes is also running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat. Others running include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. They are running to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020 and has been one of the loudest voices for seeking alternatives to vaccines to deal with the pandemic.

