By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly has again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state after meeting privately with advocates for making that move . Attorneys across the political spectrum have said decertification can’t be done. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said following Wednesday’s meeting that he believed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election but that the focus should not be on relitigating that but instead on electing Republicans as governor and attorney general this fall. Decertification advocates had hoped to convince Vos to change his stance and pursue the move that Vos on Wednesday said again was illegal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.