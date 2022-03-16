WINONA, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota mother says she has lost contact with her son in Ukraine and fears the worst about his safety. Tina Hauser, of Winona, tells KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind. Hauser says she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help.

