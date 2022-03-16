By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket with the same ferocity he used to show while escaping the pocket and running over defenders as a high school quarterback. Davis has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises this season. He is the Big Ten player of the year and a likely NBA lottery pick. The 6-foot-5 sophomore believes his football experience made him a better basketball player. The Badgers are seeded third in the NCAA Midwest Region and play Friday against Colgate in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.