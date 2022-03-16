MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have extended the comment period on a draft analysis of the environmental impact of rerouting an oil and gas pipeline around an American Indian reservation. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids from Superior to Sarnia. Ontario. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 demanding it remove the pipeline from its reservation. Enbridge has proposed a 40-mile reroute around the reservation. The Department of Natural Resources’ draft analysis of the environmental impact has drawn thousands of comments. The comment period was slated to end on Friday but the agency announced Wednesday the period will run until April 15.

