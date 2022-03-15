MADISON, Wis. — Attorneys for man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents have asked a judge to allow their client to skip his own sentencing hearing in Dane County. Chandler Halderson is to be sentencing Thursday for killing of his parents, 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson. He doesn’t want to be present in court when a judge hands down his sentence. The prosecution objects in a letter to Judge John Hyland requesting that the motion be denied. Deputy District Attorney William Brown says Halderson doesn’t want to face what he has done. A judge did not yet rule on the motion.

