MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has reversed a decision to direct federal funds toward people of color as part of a nearly $93 million mortgage-assistance program after a conservative law firm argued the move would be unconstitutional. The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program Evers announced in August was to provide grants to eligible homeowners who are struggling paying their mortgages and meeting other bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that when Evers launched the program last week, it only applied to those with an income equal to or less than 100% of the area median income for their household size, with no expanded access for minority groups.

