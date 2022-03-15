MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is sending another $50 million in federal money to police departments and court systems around the state. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports much of the spending will go to Milwaukee, where the Democratic governor announced his plans Tuesday on the steps of the county courthouse. Milwaukee County will get $14 million to expand hours and staffing as officials seek to whittle down a backlog worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Local and county police agencies around the state will share $19 million. Milwaukee police will get the largest amount, $3 million. Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall against Republicans who have criticized him on public safety, said the spending is essential to push back against violence that “is not a foregone conclusion.”

