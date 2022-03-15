MILWAUKEE — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced a Wisconsin man to three years’ probation for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Kevin Daniel Loftus of Eau Claire on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol building. Prosecutors argued that Loftus deserved 30 days in jail but his attorney argued other Jan. 6 defendants who were in the building only briefly didn’t get jail time. The judge noted that Loftus didn’t assault anyone, didn’t plan to break into the building, didn’t have any weapons beyond a U.S. flag and cooperated with authorities.

