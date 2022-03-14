By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin are trying to distinguish themselves through traditional campaign tactics, like million-dollar television ad buys and policy papers. But they are also doing more unusual things like selling non-fungible tokens, playing rock songs and releasing folksy online videos. With the Aug. 9 primary still nearly five months away, polls show roughly half of voters still haven’t made up their mind. Democrats are fighting for a way to break out to be the one to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a race expected to be one of the most expensive and tightest in the country.

