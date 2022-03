MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published March 11, 2022, about the conviction of a dentist accused of health care fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported what type of jury had convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton in the case. It was a federal jury, not a federal grand jury.

