By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (42-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (42-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Jordan Clarkson scored 45 points in the Utah Jazz’s 134-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz are 24-10 on their home court. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Royce O’Neale shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 18-14 on the road. Milwaukee is 19-17 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 107-95 on Oct. 31. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Clarkson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.7 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 24 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: out (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.