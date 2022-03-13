MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is expected to play for the first time since the season opener Monday night when the defending champions visit the Utah Jazz. Lopez has been out with a back injury that caused him to undergo surgery on Dec. 2. The 7-footer played 70 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 12.3 points and 5 rebounds. The Bucks announced Sunday night that Lopez and reserve guard George Hill will both return to action Monday. Reserve forward DeAndre’ Bembry will miss the rest of the season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

