The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Sectional Championship=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Neenah 62, Eau Claire Memorial 47

Section 2=

Menomonee Falls 74, De Pere 70

Section 3=

Brookfield Central 72, Sun Prairie 61

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Central 56, Medford Area 47

Section 3=

Westosha Central 79, Oregon 48

Section 4=

Pewaukee 82, Wisconsin Lutheran 65

Division 3=

Section 3=

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Columbus 56

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 71, Durand 65

Section 2=

Roncalli 52, Iola-Scandinavia 45

Section 3=

Marshall 64, Luther 45

Division 5=

Section 1=

Hurley 41, Athens 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..