The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Sectional Championship=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Neenah 62, Eau Claire Memorial 47
Section 2=
Menomonee Falls 74, De Pere 70
Section 3=
Brookfield Central 72, Sun Prairie 61
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Central 56, Medford Area 47
Section 3=
Westosha Central 79, Oregon 48
Section 4=
Pewaukee 82, Wisconsin Lutheran 65
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cameron 71, Durand 65
Section 2=
Roncalli 52, Iola-Scandinavia 45
Section 3=
Marshall 64, Luther 45
Division 5=
Section 1=
Hurley 41, Athens 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..