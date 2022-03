The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

State Championship=

Division 3=

Waupun 63, Freedom 42

Division 4=

Mineral Point 53, Laconia 42

Division 5=

Randolph 47, Assumption 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..