By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Pressure-packed hoops are back. College players ultimately carry the brunt of the mental challenge of making a shot or stop to get in the NCAA Tournament or to advance in college basketball’s showcase. Coaches can get caught up in the heat of the moment when wins and losses are tied to their job security or upward mobility in the profession. Fans are also fired up. Villanova coach Jay Wright says the pandemic is part of the reason tempers are running hot on and around the hardwood.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.