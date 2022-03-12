MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one man died and another was injured after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them. The incident occurred 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday. Police say a 31-year-old man died and 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.