GREEN BAY, Wis. — The attorney for the woman accused of killing and dismembering a man at a Green Bay home has filed a motion to have the defendant evaluated for mental competency. A criminal complaint says 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness and the victim, Shad Thyrion, were using drugs, including methamphetamine, before Thyrion was strangled Feb. 22. The complaint says Schabusiness sexually abused the 25-year-old victim, dismembered his body and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle. Defense attorney Quinn Jolly asked for the exam to determine of Schabusiness understands the court proceedings and is able to assist with her defense

