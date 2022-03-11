WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set an October trial date for a Milwaukee man accused of driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow during a hearing Friday scheduled Darrell Brooks Jr.’s trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28. Darow also acknowledged she knows the father of the one of the people who died but pledged to be impartial. And she ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to draft a questionnaire to gauge prospective jurors’ bias. Brooks’ attorneys filed a motion last month asking that the trial be moved or jurors be pulled from outside Waukesha County due to overwhelming publicity about the case.

