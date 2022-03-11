By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (42-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Golden State Warriors after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Bucks’ 124-115 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors are 27-7 in home games. Golden State is 6-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 18-13 on the road. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Bucks won 118-99 led by 30 points from Antetokounmpo, while Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.7 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: day to day (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

