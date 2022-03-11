By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with air pollution they can’t control. The federal plan announced Friday is intended to help more than two dozen states meet “good neighbor” obligations under the Clean Air Act. States that contribute to ground-level ozone, or smog, are required to submit plans ensuring that power plants and other industrial sites don’t add significantly to air pollution in other states. In states that have not submitted a plan, or where EPA disapproves, the federal plan would take effect to ensure downwind states are protected.

