The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Menomonee Falls 99, Green Bay East 68
WIAA Playoffs=
Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Appleton East 64
Neenah 66, Kimberly 64
Section 2=
De Pere 87, Homestead 77
Section 3=
Brookfield Central 57, Middleton 39
Sun Prairie 85, Madison La Follette 80, OT
Section 4=
Racine Case 69, Franklin 56
Waukesha South 45, Mukwonago 43
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Central 66, Onalaska 45
Medford Area 56, Rhinelander 29
Section 2=
Ashwaubenon 68, Oshkosh North 58
Nicolet 59, Beaver Dam 42
Section 3=
Oregon 74, DeForest 71
Westosha Central 72, Milton 52
Section 4=
Pewaukee 75, Whitnall 65
Wisconsin Lutheran 76, Wauwatosa West 59
Division 3=
Section 1=
Baldwin-Woodville 67, Saint Croix Central 61, OT
West Salem 76, Adams-Friendship 45
Section 2=
Brillion 75, Kewaunee 50
Section 3=
Columbus 56, Edgewood 45
Section 4=
Big Foot 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
Saint Thomas More 83, Brown Deer 76
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cameron 45, Unity 31
Durand 77, Spring Valley 65
Section 2=
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Stratford 47
Roncalli 85, St. Mary Catholic 61
Section 3=
Luther 78, Mineral Point 60
Marshall 42, New Glarus 40
Section 4=
Howards Grove 71, Sheboygan Area Luth. 68, OT
Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56
Division 5=
Section 1=
Athens 34, Turtle Lake 31
Hurley 72, Prentice 56
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 65, Newman Catholic 59
Gibraltar 58, Three Lakes 40
Section 3=
Bangor 72, Blair-Taylor 55
Southwestern 59, Potosi 55
Section 4=
Cambria-Friesland 58, Fall River 49
Randolph 74, Reedsville 63
