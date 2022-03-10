The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Menomonee Falls 99, Green Bay East 68

WIAA Playoffs=

Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Appleton East 64

Neenah 66, Kimberly 64

Section 2=

De Pere 87, Homestead 77

Section 3=

Brookfield Central 57, Middleton 39

Sun Prairie 85, Madison La Follette 80, OT

Section 4=

Racine Case 69, Franklin 56

Waukesha South 45, Mukwonago 43

Division 2=

Section 1=

Medford Area 56, Rhinelander 29

Onalaska 66, La Crosse Central 45

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 68, Oshkosh North 58

Nicolet 59, Beaver Dam 42

Section 3=

Oregon 74, DeForest 71

Westosha Central 72, Milton 52

Section 4=

Pewaukee 75, Whitnall 65

Wisconsin Lutheran 76, Wauwatosa West 59

Division 3=

Section 1=

Baldwin-Woodville 67, Saint Croix Central 61, OT

West Salem 76, Adams-Friendship 45

Section 2=

Brillion 75, Kewaunee 50

Section 3=

Columbus 56, Edgewood 45

Section 4=

Big Foot 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

Saint Thomas More 83, Brown Deer 76

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 45, Unity 31

Durand 77, Spring Valley 65

Section 2=

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Stratford 47

Roncalli 85, St. Mary Catholic 61

Section 3=

Luther 78, Mineral Point 60

Marshall 42, New Glarus 40

Section 4=

Howards Grove 71, Sheboygan Area Luth. 68, OT

Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56

Division 5=

Section 1=

Athens 34, Turtle Lake 31

Hurley 72, Prentice 56

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 65, Newman Catholic 59

Gibraltar 58, Three Lakes 40

Section 3=

Bangor 72, Blair-Taylor 55

Southwestern 59, Potosi 55

Section 4=

Cambria-Friesland 58, Fall River 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

