By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The swing justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court appears skeptical about whether a Republican-appointed Department of Natural Resources board member should be forced to step down. Fred Prehn’s term expired last May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed his successor but Prehn has refused to leave, arguing that the state Senate hasn’t confirmed that successor and he can stay until that happens. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to remove Prehn. Kaul argues state law allows the governor to fill positions on a provisional basis without Senate approval. In oral arguments Thursday, swing Justice Brian Hagedorn questioned whether the state constitution grants the governor any appointment powers.

