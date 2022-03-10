By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails in response to an open records request filed by a liberal watchdog group seeking documents related to an investigation into the 2020 election. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday also ordered Vos to search his private email accounts and text messages for any relevant deleted messages. The case is one of three seeking records from Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a probe into the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.