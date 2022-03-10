WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Waukesha fire and police officials say an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in the response to a fatal apartment fire earlier this week. Police Capt. Dan Baumann estimated a response delay of about 5 minutes because a computer-aided system that provides an audio and visual alert to the fire stations did not operate as designed. A dispatcher had to manually override the system to sound the alert to the stations and relay it over the radio. The fire early Tuesday at the four-unit apartment building left one man dead and four others injured. Two people jumped from the second-story to escape the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.