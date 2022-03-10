By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago. Fred Prehn has said he doesn’t have to step aside because the Senate hasn’t confirmed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned its two-year session this week without scheduling a confirmation hearing. That effectively preserves a one-vote conservative majority on the DNR board that has handled key issues like wolf management and environmental policy. The justices hear oral arguments Thursday morning.

