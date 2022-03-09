HOUMA, La. (AP) — Viking’s highly-anticipated Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, are a step closer to reality. The company celebrated the “float out” of its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship on Monday. It’s a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. The event happened at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana. The company says it’s the final stage of construction ahead of a maiden voyage in June. Its ports of call include seven states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

