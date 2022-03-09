HOUMA, La. (AP) — Viking’s highly-anticipated voyages on the Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, is a step closer to reality. The company on Monday celebrated the “float out” of its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. The event happened at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana, and the company said in a news release that it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction. The ship is set to debut in June. Its ports of call include seven states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.