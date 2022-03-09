By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized again and says he takes full ownership for striking another coach last month. Howard is back with the Wolverines after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head during a handshake line. His actions triggered players throwing punches, leading to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II being suspended for a game. Howard said he is seeking therapy, a move agreed upon with the school. The Wolverines will play Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.