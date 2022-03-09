By DAVID A. LIEB

A growing number of governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists from record high prices. Gas prices were averaging $4.25 a gallon nationally Wednesday. Legislative leaders in Michigan and Pennsylvania announced proposals to suspended or reduce state gas taxes. Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes. And governors from six states have urged Congress to suspend the federal government’s 18-cent-a-gallon gas tax through the remainder of this year. Some transportation advocates say there isno guarantee a gas tax cut would get fully passed on to consumers.

