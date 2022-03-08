By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to wrap up Wisconsin’s legislative session with votes to create a new youth prison, break up the Milwaukee school district and expand the state’s voucher school program. The Senate came to the floor for the last time in the Legislature’s two-year session Tuesday morning. The body began the day by passing a bill that would authorize $42 million in borrowing for a new youth prison and sending the measure on to Gov. Tony Evers. Senators also passed a constitutional amendment that would strip Evers of his authority to spend federal aid and shift it to the Legislature. The amendment must pass the Legislature’s next two-year session and a statewide referendum to be ratified.

