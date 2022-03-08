MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have killed Gov. Tony Evers’ election-year $150 refund proposal, ending a special session the Democratic governor called before it ever began. Evers, who faces reelection in November, wants to give every Wisconsin taxpayer $150 from the state’s projected $3.8 billion budget surplus. He called a special legislative session to approve the plan during his State of the State address last month. Republicans started and ended the special session Tuesday within seconds, not taking debate or having votes. Evers touted the proposal as a way to help deal with inflation and rapidly rising gas prices. But Republicans dismissed it as an election-year stunt.

