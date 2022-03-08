By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined other Democratic governors in urging Congress to pause the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year to alleviate pump prices exceeding $4 per gallon. The group pushed for the suspension in a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders. Whitmer, who is up for reelection, doesn’t support temporarily freezing the state’s 27.2-cents-per-gallon gas tax, which funds construction work, or the 6% sales tax on fuel. Pump prices were rising before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. Republicans say Whitmer could sign other tax cuts on her desk.

