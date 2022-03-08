MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Republicans have ended a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to approve his plan to send taxpayers $150 refunds before it even began. Evers announced the special session during his State of the State address last month. Senate President Chris Kapenga banged the gavel to start the special session Tuesday morning and immediately banged it again to end it. Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August gaveled into the special session and gaveled out later Tuesday afternoon.

