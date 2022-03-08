GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are putting a franchise tag on Davante Adams to prevent the two-time All-Pro receiver from becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Packers made the move Tuesday after MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he’s planning to return to Green Bay for an 18th season. Any team would have had the opportunity to sign Adams when the free agency period opens March 16 if the Packers hadn’t tagged him. Adams and the Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension.

