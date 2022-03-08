WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one of the five people injured in a Waukesha apartment building fire early Tuesday has died. Fire and police officials say the individual who died was a 50-year-old man. Two women, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and are hospitalized along with two men, in their 20s, whose injuries weren’t as severe. Four other residents of the four-unit apartment building, two adults and two children, were not hurt. Officials say firefighters were able to rescue two people from the burning building while two others jumped from second-story windows.

