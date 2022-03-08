By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election. That is what Gableman’s attorney James Bopp told a judge on Tuesday. The news came just before a judge ordered the release of 700 pages of documents under the state’s open records law, which he said do not support conclusions made in Gableman’s latest report or that there has been much of an investigation at all. Gableman released a report last week and has faced bipartisan criticism for his findings that question President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.

