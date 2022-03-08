The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 63, Phillips 55
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton East 64, Superior 60
Division 3=
Section 1=
Baldwin-Woodville 82, Northwestern 72
Division 5=
Section 1=
Hurley 62, Northwood 46
Prentice 56, Siren 49
Section 2=
Three Lakes 59, Florence 49
