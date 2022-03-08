The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 63, Phillips 55

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 64, Superior 60

Division 3=

Section 1=

Baldwin-Woodville 82, Northwestern 72

Division 5=

Section 1=

Hurley 62, Northwood 46

Prentice 56, Siren 49

Section 2=

Three Lakes 59, Florence 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..