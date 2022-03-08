WAUSAU, Wis. — A judge says a Wausau woman accused of killing an infant boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison. Marissa Tietsort pleaded no contest in November to first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. An autopsy showed that the 11-week-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone. After the baby’s death, Tietsort dressed him up in a snowsuit and took him to McDonald’s before giving him back to his mother without telling her he was dead. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son. Tietsort was also ordered to serve 23 years of extended supervision following her prison term.

