MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is calling on the state to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion. Godlewski, a Democrat in the midst of a run for U.S. Senate, issued a news release Monday calling for the state investment board to identify any direct Russian holdings and make a divestment plan. Investment board officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday morning. Godlewski also chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. She said she plans to divest any Russian holdings from the board’s accounts. The board invests funds from fines and forfeitures and timber sales to provide additional money for Wisconsin schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.