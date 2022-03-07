By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to wrap up Wisconsin’s legislative session with votes to create a new youth prison, break up the Milwaukee school district and expand the state’s voucher school program. The Senate is scheduled to come to the floor for the last time in the Legislature’s two-year session on Tuesday morning. At the top of the agenda are bills that would authorize borrowing $42 million to build a new youth prison in Milwaukee County and divide the Milwaukee school district into four to eight new districts. Another bill would expand the state’s voucher school program by eliminating income limits for applicants for private school tuition subsidies. Senate passage would send all three bills to Gov. Tony Evers.

