By JOSH FUNK

Associated Press

Authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado. Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told KCCI-TV that two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home Saturday near rural Winterset. The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, when the tornado hit. Two others killed in the tornado lived just down the street. The seventh death came from Lucas County, when a separate tornado struck. The tornadoes were followed by storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped snow and delayed cleanup efforts.

