GREEN BAY, Wis. — A defendant accused of fatally shooting a man because he didn’t want to pay him for a drug deal has pleaded not guilty in Brown County Circuit Court. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being party to mutilating a corpse in connection with the Sept. 27 death of Jason Mendez-Ramos. Prosecutors say Mendez-Ramos was angry that he had not been paid $80,000 for a cocaine deal. A criminal complaint says rather than pay for the cocaine, Santiago-Marquez shot him in the head with a pistol. The victim’s burned body was found at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.