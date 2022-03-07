By JOSH FUNK

Associated Press

Authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado. Family members said two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandparents’ home Saturday near rural Winterset. Four other family members were hurt but survived. The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, when the tornado hit. Two others killed in the tornado lived just down the street.

