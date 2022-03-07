Milwaukee Bucks (40-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Khris Middleton scored 44 points in the Bucks’ 132-122 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder have gone 9-23 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Bucks are 17-13 in road games. Milwaukee scores 114.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 96-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 44.4% and averaging 24.0 points for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Middleton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Isaiah Roby: out (back), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

